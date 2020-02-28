|
HOGARTH Pennywell In hospital on 23rd February,
aged 83 years, Joan, nee Sawyers.
Much loved mam to Lyn and David,
a dear mother in law to Barry and Vivienne, a loving Nan Joan,
Great Joan, sister and friend to many. Joan will be greatly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March at 2pm.
Bright colours are welcome.
Family flowers only by request, donations to Guide Dogs
For The Blind, a plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Independent Family Funeral Directors, Grindon.
Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2020