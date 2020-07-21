|
JOHNSON Joan
(nee Lamb) Of Houghton-Le-Spring passed away peacefully on the 6th of July, aged 85.
Dearly beloved wife of the late William (Bill), loving sister to Audrey and brother-in-law Bobby, much loved mother to Graham and Karen and mother-in-law to Joanne and Keith. Cherished grandma of Paul, Kristy, Deborah, Laura, Anna and great grandma to Katie, Cole, Lacey, Mana and Vena. A dear friend
and neighbour to many.
Loved always and
forever in our hearts.
A private family service will be held 11.30am on the 24th July at Sunderland Crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 21, 2020