LINDLEY Joan Passed away peacefully at Ashbourne Lodge Care Home on Saturday 9th May 2020 aged 86 years.
Dear mother of John,
Michael and Ian.
Much loved sister of Doreen, Ruth, Margaret and sister of the late George. Loved Grandma of Holly and Lewis.
Joan was a dancer and one
of Sunderlands original
Rosalyn Babes back in the 1940's. Loved by all friends
and extended family.
A service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 1st June 2020 at 12:30pm. No flowers please,
any donations to be made to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Alan Duckworth Funeral Directors.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 21, 2020