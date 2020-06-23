Home

Joan Manning

Joan Manning Notice
MANNING JOAN Suddenly passed away on Tuesday June 16th, 2020 at the age of
72 years with loving husband
Terry by her side.
Proud mam to Paul and Lynn, mother-in-law to John and Janet.
Dearly loved nana to Jonathan, Jake, and Daniel and the late Holly, also a precious great grandma to Logan and Ava. Daughter to the late Nellie and Billy. Sister to John, Robert and the late Jimmy, Davy and Willy.
Will be sadly missed and forever remembered by all her family and friends. Due to current restrictions a service for immediate family
will take place at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 26th June at 2:30 pm.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 23, 2020
