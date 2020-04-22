Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors (Hetton Le Hole)
30 Station Road
Durham, Tyne and Wear DH5 0AT
0191 526 5800
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Muir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Muir

Notice Condolences

Joan Muir Notice
Muir Hetton le Hole
(Formerly of Carville) Peacefully on April 19th while holding hands with
Anne & Richard in their home. Joan, the loving wife of &
reunited with the late John.
The much-loved Mam to Anne & John & Mother in Law to Richard & Diane. The dear Sister of Bill & Angela, Leslie & the late Ken.
A wonderful Nana to Marc, Adam, Rachel & James & their
Partners Gillian, Alun & Laura.
A very special 'Nana Joan'
to Great Grandchildren Kathryn, Milly, Hailey, Ella, Charlie,
Mia & Jac. A much-loved Aunt &
a dear friend to Jan.
A private service will take place on Sunday April 26th in Durham Crematorium for close family only.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton Tel: 0191 5265800.
Now at rest & at peace in
'One Pair of Hands'
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -