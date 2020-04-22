|
|
|
Muir Hetton le Hole
(Formerly of Carville) Peacefully on April 19th while holding hands with
Anne & Richard in their home. Joan, the loving wife of &
reunited with the late John.
The much-loved Mam to Anne & John & Mother in Law to Richard & Diane. The dear Sister of Bill & Angela, Leslie & the late Ken.
A wonderful Nana to Marc, Adam, Rachel & James & their
Partners Gillian, Alun & Laura.
A very special 'Nana Joan'
to Great Grandchildren Kathryn, Milly, Hailey, Ella, Charlie,
Mia & Jac. A much-loved Aunt &
a dear friend to Jan.
A private service will take place on Sunday April 26th in Durham Crematorium for close family only.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton Tel: 0191 5265800.
Now at rest & at peace in
'One Pair of Hands'
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 22, 2020