|
|
|
OLD Whitburn Suddenly at home on February 23rd 2020,
Joan (née Pyle)
aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Chris, treasured Mam of Christine, Maureen, Janice and sons-in-law Tom and David, very special grandma and great grandma.
Service to be held at
Whitburn Methodist Church
on Monday 16th March at 11:45am followed by family cremation at South Shields Crematorium
at 12:30pm.
No flowers please by request,
all donations in lieu if desired
to Cancer Research UK or Whitburn Methodist Church.
All welcome in the Church Hall afterwards for refreshments
Will be very sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2020