|
|
|
QUINN East Herrington
Promoted To Glory Peacefully in hospital on 7th October, aged 73 years, Joan (nee Butler), dearly beloved wife to Gordon Ira, much loved mam to Mark, Kerry
and Lisa, dear mother-in-law and
a loved grandma to Gracie Mae
and River Fox.
Funeral service will be at
The Salvation Army Citadel, Roker Avenue on Wednesday 21st October at 11.15am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744. Resting in the love of Jesus.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2020