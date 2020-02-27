|
|
|
Taylor Town End Farm In loving memory of
Joan Taylor who suddenly passed away at home on 17th February. Joan, aged 65 years.
Devoted Mother (MAM) to Jade
and Mother in law to David.
Cherished Nanny to
Joseph and Jorgie.
Loving Sister to Sylvia, Jimmy,
Jackie, Tommy, Alan, Arthur and
the late Ann, Ethel and Margaret.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
the Donkey Sanctuary.
A collection plate will be
available at the Crematorium.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on 4th March
at 11.30am. Joan will repose in
the Private Chapel of Rest at
75-77 Blackwood Road,
Blackwood House,
Town End Farm.
Tel 0191 5365000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2020