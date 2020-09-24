|
TOUGH (Farringdon) Peacefully in hospital on
18th September, aged 88 years,
Joan (Nee Cooney).
Beloved wife of the late Bobby,
much loved mam of Pat, Richard and Michael, dear mother in law of John, Julie and Mary, devoted nana of Paul, Christopher, Claire, Richard, Oliver and Alexandra, loving great nana
of Bobby, Maisie, Eve, Ellis,
twins Acacia and Jensen, Jack,
Lydia Joan, Linton, Elena, Raffaele and Sabrina.
A private funeral will take place at
St Mary & St Peter's Church Sunderland. Family flowers only, donations is desired to Lewy Body Society. All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 24, 2020