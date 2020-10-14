|
Tough Farringdon The family of the late Joan Benita wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to John Hogg funeral directors for the professionalism shown and making it work so well under such difficult circumstances and Rev Dick Penman for the comforting service. Also thanks to Grangetown Florists for the beautiful floral tributes, so many who donated to the Lewy Body Society and cards of condolences received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2020