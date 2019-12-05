Home

SMITH Roker Peacefully in hospital with his
loving daughters by his side on
25th November, aged 93 years, Joe.
Loving husband of the late Barbara,
much loved dad of Julie and Susan
and granddad of Mark and Nicola,
dear brother of the late Charlotte,
Tom and Ray, also a loving uncle
to his many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland
Crematorium on Monday
9th December at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the British Heart Foundation,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Joe is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 5, 2019
