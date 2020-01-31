|
|
|
WRIGHT Ryhope Passed away peacefully on
19th January 2020,
aged 87 years, Joe.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen. A loving dad to Keith, Karen
and Linda. A special grandad,
great grandad, brother and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Paul's Church, Ryhope, on Friday 7th February 2020 at 10:45am, followed by cremation
at Sunderland Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope.
Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 31, 2020