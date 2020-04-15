Home

Black John Francis Born in Washington and lived in Chester le Street, died in the Sycamore Care Centre, 28th March 2020, aged 72, after a long illness. Much loved son of the late Catherine and John. Dearly loved brother to Barry and brother in law to Barbara. Sadly missed uncle to Adele, David and their families and cousins
Linda and Pam.
A warm hearted, intelligent man who always had time to listen.
He had many friends who
will all miss him.
A cremation without ceremony held on Wednesday, 15th April
in Sunderland.
A special thankyou to all the wonderful staff at Sycamore Care Centre who helped and cared for John throughout his illness.
Donations please to Dementia and Parkinson's charities.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 15, 2020
