|
|
|
BREWER Ford Estate Peacefully in hospital on
26th November, aged 90 years,
John Percival, beloved wife to the late Rita, much loved dad to John, Viv, Libby, Lisa and the late Peter, a dear father-in-law and a loved granda and great granda. Service will be at The Church Of The Good Shepherd on Thursday
3rd December at 12.00 noon.
Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery. Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Back in the arms of his beloved Rita.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 30, 2020