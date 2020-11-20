|
Brown John On 15 November aged 90 years.
John Newton Brown
passed away peacefully
in Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Dearly loved and treasured.
Sadly missed by Wife Mary
and late Wife Miranda.
Dad to Sons Trevor, David, Colin, Jason and late Son Steven,
Daughter Wendy and their Wives and Husband Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
Beloved Brother to Jimmy, Arthur and late Brother and Sister Ronnie and Maureen, Step Dad to Julie and Nicholas, much loved Brother in law to the late Eileen, Josie, Annette, Sadie and the late Allan.
Funeral service on
Thursday 26th November, 3.30
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2020