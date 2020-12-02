|
Brown John Newton 30/08/1930 - 15/11/2020
Mary and the family of the late John Newton Brown, wish to express their sincere thanks to family, friends and neighbours for kindness and sympathy shown throughout their sad loss of a beautiful man, loving husband, much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad and
great great-grandad.
Thanks to Debbie Green for a beautiful service and all the
staff from Co-op Funeral Parlour for kindness shown to the
Brown family.
Thank you for the beautiful cards and floral arrangements.
John will live in our hearts always and forever.
He was so loved and treasured by all of his family, Mary, Trevor, David, the late Steven, Wendy, Colin and Jason.
We will meet again.
Loving you forever
All of the Brown family xx.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 2, 2020