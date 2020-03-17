Home

CARTY John John, a much loved husband and best friend of Brenda, most precious dad of David, Sharon and Alison, loving father in law of Jackie, Richard and Bill, beloved grandad and great grandad of John,
Jessica and Isabelle,
special brother, uncle and cousin.
Passed away peacefully at home
on 10th March, aged 79 years.
Family and friends please meet
in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, in aid of Alzheimer's Research. A donation box will be available at the Crematorium.
Will miss you forever.
All enquiries to Forsters Funeral Directors, 6 The Green, Southwick. Tel: 0191 5160333
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 17, 2020
