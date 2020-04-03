|
|
|
Carty John Following our sad loss of John, Brenda and family wish to express their sincere thanks to everyone for the numerous cards and messages of condolence received, floral tributes and generous donations
in aid of Alzheimer's Research.
To Chris May, Humanist, for a lovely service and to Malcolm and team at Forsters Funerals for their help and support during a very difficult time.
A celebration of John's life will
take place at a later date.
Deeply missed.
Loved eternally. RIP.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 3, 2020