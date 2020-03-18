|
|
|
CHAPMAN North Haven Peacefully, in St Benedict's Hospice on March 11th, John Edward.
Loved husband of the late Muriel
and much loved father
to Fiona and Jacqueline.
Family and friends please gather for Service at St Peter's Church, Roker, on Monday 23rd March at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Ryhope Cemetery. Resting at Scollen & Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope Street South, Sunderland.
All welcome for
refreshments at Seaham Hall.
Donations to Macmillan and
St Benedict's Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020