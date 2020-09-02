Home

John Crawford

John Crawford Notice
Crawford (Formerly of The Sawmills, Herrington Burn) John passed away peacefully
at home, on Monday 24th August, aged 73, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Muriel,
much loved dad of Mark, Anita and the late Shaun, loving grandad of Karl, Jade, Kayleigh, Courtney
and great grandad of
Junior and Francesca.
A private service will be held at
St. Matthew's Church, Newbottle
on Tuesday 8th September,
followed by committal at
Sunderland Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Motor Neurone Disease Association. John will be greatly and sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 2, 2020
