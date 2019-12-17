Home

John Forster

John Forster Notice
Forster John Freeman Peacefully on 14th December,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Eileen, devoted dad to Steven and Michelle, Darren and Michelle and treasured grandad of Kim and Charlotte.
Please meet for funeral service
on Friday 20th December at
John Duckworth Memorial Suite, North Hylton Road at 1.15pm
prior to private burial within
Mere Knolls Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Phoenix Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 17, 2019
