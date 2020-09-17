|
|
|
FRANKLIN John
Chapel Garth Died peacefully at home on
10th September, aged 78 years. Loving husband to Eileen,
much loved dad to Kathryn and Simon. Devoted father-in-law to James and Lynne, adoring grandad to Amy, Ruby and Bella.
Dear uncle to Mark and Philip.
A private family service to take place. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Phoenix Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital. All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Grindon, tel 0191 5200666.
To live in hearts, we leave behind,
is not to die.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 17, 2020