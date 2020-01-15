|
|
|
HAVELOCK (West Boldon) Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on 8th January, aged 87 years, John.
Beloved husband of the late Catherine (née Duffy), much loved dad of Michael, Michelle and John,
a dear father in law of Angela, Stuart and Lynne, devoted granda of Craig, Sarah, Greg, Michael, Grace, George, Rachael and Ross, also little great grandad of Libby and Oliver.
Funeral service to take place at Sacred Heart, Boldon on Wednesday 22nd January at 11.45am prior to interment at Boldon Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations collected after the service for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
John will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 15, 2020