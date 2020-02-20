Home

John Hodgson

John Hodgson Notice
Hodgson Thornhill Suddenly but peacefully at home
on the 3rd February,
John, aged 59 years.
Devoted Son of the
late Betty and George,
Father to Natalie and
much loved Brother of Ann, Susan and Brother in Laws, Phil and Bob.
Flowers in lieu of donations
to the Dogs Trust.
A collection plate will be
provided at the Crematorium.
Family and friends please
meet for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on 25th February at 11am. John will repose in the private chapel of rest at St Lukes House,
14 Martin Terrace, Pallion.
Tel 0191 5651067
Sadly Missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
