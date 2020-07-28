|
|
|
Hossack John Alexander
'Alex' 17th May 1949 - 15th July 2020
Passed away suddenly at home.
Deeply loved by Cathy, soulmate, Daughter Beck, son-in-law Carl, granddaughter May. Nic and
her family, sister Christine
and brother Steve and all
of his family and friends.
Beautiful Alex,
we all adored you.
Celebration of life to be held at
West Lancashire Crematorium
on Friday 31st July at 11am.
Donations in memory of Alex
can be made directly to the
British Red Cross or the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Massam and Marshall Independent Funeral Directors,
5 The Common, Parbold,
WN8 7HA 01257 462222
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 28, 2020