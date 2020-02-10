|
HUTCHINSON John (Jack)
(ex-Durham and Cleveland Constabularies) Treasured memories of a dearly loved Dad, Grandad and Great-grandad. Always in the thoughts of Jean and Keith, John and Sandra, Alley and Aaron, Amy and Gemma and baby Eva. Re-united with Mam. Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Hart Village on
Friday, February 14th at 1.30pm followed by committal at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
All are welcome, please meet at church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Diabetes UK in memory of Jack.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors,
Tel 01429 862021.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 10, 2020