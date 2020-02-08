Home

Johnson John Of Washington, aged 63 years old. Passed peacefully at home
surrounded by family after
a 2 year battle with cancer.
A beloved husband of Jean,
father of Linsay and John,
father in law to Julie and a devoted grandad to Lewis, Heidi and Mason.
Always loved and remembered.
Funeral will be held at
Birtley Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February at 11am,
then onto the North Biddick Club.
Family flowers only, any donations to kindly be made in John's honour
to St Benedicts Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 8, 2020
