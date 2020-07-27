Home

Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
77 Blackwood Road
Sunderland , Tyne and Wear SR5 4PT
0191 536 5000
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
12:30
Sunderland Crematorium
John Layfield Notice
Layfield Formerly of
Shrewsbury Crescent Peacefully at
Archers Court Care Home
on July 17th, aged 77 years,
John Richard, loved son
of the late Dick and Nora,
also a dear brother, brother in law,
uncle and great uncle.
Private funeral service due
to current situation at
Sunderland Crematorium
on 30th July at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 27, 2020
