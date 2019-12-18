|
|
|
Lowson East Herrington Peacefully in
St Benedict's Hospice
on December 9th,
aged 90 years, John.
The beloved husband of Jean.
The much loved dad of Paul and father-in-law of Val. The cherished grandad of David and Sarah.
The loving brother of Kathleen.
A dear uncle and friend of many.
Please meet on Tuesday
December 24th for service in
St Chad's Church, Sunderland at 10:30am. Committal to follow in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Benedict's Hospice.
A donation box will be in the church. All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 18, 2019