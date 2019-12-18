Home

John Lowson

John Lowson Notice
Lowson East Herrington Peacefully in
St Benedict's Hospice
on December 9th,
aged 90 years, John.
The beloved husband of Jean.
The much loved dad of Paul and father-in-law of Val. The cherished grandad of David and Sarah.
The loving brother of Kathleen.
A dear uncle and friend of many.
Please meet on Tuesday
December 24th for service in
St Chad's Church, Sunderland at 10:30am. Committal to follow in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Benedict's Hospice.
A donation box will be in the church. All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 18, 2019
