|
|
|
MAIN Easington Village On July 22nd, aged 82 years,
John Robert.
Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, loving father of David and Allan, also a much loved
father-in-law grandad
and brother.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Private service by immediate family only to be held at St. Mary's Church, Easington Village on Tuesday 4th August 2020
at 11.10am followed by cremation
at Durham Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research.
Any friends who wish to pay
their respects can do so by
standing outside the church,
keeping social distancing.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 31, 2020