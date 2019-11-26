Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
13:00
Whitburn Parish Church
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
John Marlee Notice
Marlee John Michael
(Whitburn) Passed on 17th November 2019, aged 64 years.
Husband of Maureen, dad to Stuart, Jacqueline and Anna, father-in-law to Amy and Neil. Grandpa to his loving granddaughters.
Brother to Andrea and Gillian.
Brother-in-law to Steve and Keith.
Funeral service to take place at Whitburn Parish Church on
Tuesday 3rd December at 1pm, followed by a service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be left at the church and crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields, tel (0191) 4555521.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 26, 2019
