Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Mawston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mawston

Notice Condolences

John Mawston Notice
MAWSTON (Sunderland) Passed away peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital
on the 4th March.
John, loving brother to Roland and the late Bill and Janet. Adored uncle of Bill, Ken, Anne, Carol and Alan.
Would family and friends please meet at St Michael All Angels Church on Tuesday 24th March at 10.30am followed by the committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be at the
church and crematorium.
Always loved, never forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -