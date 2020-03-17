|
|
|
MAWSTON (Sunderland) Passed away peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital
on the 4th March.
John, loving brother to Roland and the late Bill and Janet. Adored uncle of Bill, Ken, Anne, Carol and Alan.
Would family and friends please meet at St Michael All Angels Church on Tuesday 24th March at 10.30am followed by the committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be at the
church and crematorium.
Always loved, never forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 17, 2020