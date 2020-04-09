|
McLeary
(Shiney Row) Peacefully and with dignity in St. Benedicts Hospice on Wednesday 1st April.
John, aged 89 years,
dearly loved husband of the late Margery, a much loved dad of Jean and Neil, a loving father-in-law
and devoted grandad and great grandad, also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
The family would like to thank
all medical staff, friends and neighbours who have cared
and supported John during
this difficult time.
A memorial service for John
will be arranged at a later date,
the details will be announced.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 9, 2020