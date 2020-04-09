Home

John McLeary

Notice Condolences

John McLeary Notice
McLeary
(Shiney Row) Peacefully and with dignity in St. Benedicts Hospice on Wednesday 1st April.
John, aged 89 years,
dearly loved husband of the late Margery, a much loved dad of Jean and Neil, a loving father-in-law
and devoted grandad and great grandad, also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.

The family would like to thank
all medical staff, friends and neighbours who have cared
and supported John during
this difficult time.

A memorial service for John
will be arranged at a later date,
the details will be announced.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 9, 2020
