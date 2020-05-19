|
MILLER Seaham Peacefully on May 7th,
John, aged 88 years.
Loving Husband of the late Mary, very special Dad of Stephen and Elaine, Father in law of Steve and Gerardine, much adored Grandad and Great Grandad and dear friend to many. A lovely man,
with a heart of gold, RIP.
Due to present circumstances
a private family service of cremation at Durham, on Friday May 22nd,
a memorial service to be
held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to
St Benedict's Hospice c/o family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, The Avenue.
Tel 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 19, 2020