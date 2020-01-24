|
NICHOLSON High Barnes Suddenly at home on 17th January, aged 73 years, John.
Devoted husband to Heather,
much loved dad to Ashleigh and Jill, dear father in-law to Rob and loving grandad to John.
John will be greatly missed by all
his loving family and many friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Thursday 30th January
at 12.30pm at Sunderland Minster, followed by cremation.
Family flowers only by request, donations to Sunderland Minster, a plate will be provided at the church.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd, Independent Family Funeral Directors - Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 24, 2020