John Porteous Notice
PORTEOUS (Formerly of Tunstall) Peacefully at home on 24th February aged 81 years, John.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Julie, Ian, Andrew, Samantha and Joanne, devoted grandad of Joe, Jack, Lucy and Sam, also a dear father in law of Paul, Lesley, Graham and John. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 6th March at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Motor Neurone Research (a collection box will be available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion. Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2020
