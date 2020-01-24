|
|
|
ROGERS Murton Peacefully in hospital
after a short illness on
January 19th, aged 73 years, John William,
dearly beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved dad of Sharon and David, loving father in law of Lisa, cherished granda of Jack, Abbie and Millie, also dear brother of Catherine and the late Derek, brother in law and uncle.
Friends please meet for service at Durham Crematorium on Wednesday January 29 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 24, 2020