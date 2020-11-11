|
|
|
Seaman Houghton le Spring On November 2nd aged 67 years, John. The dearly
loved husband of the late Norma. A much loved dad
of Diyanne, Amanda, Lisa and the late Anthony and John. A loving father in law, a devoted grandad and a treasured great grandad. A private service will take on Tuesday November 17th in St Michael & All Angels Parish Church, Houghton le Spring at 10.15am. Interment to follow in Houghton Cemetery. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 9 North View Terrace, Chilton Moor.
Tel: 0191 3857213. Sadly missed and always in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2020