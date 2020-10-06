|
Shipley John George Suddenly and
peacefully at home in Brookside Gardens on 24th September 2020, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen, adored father to
Andrew and Catherine, much loved brother, Grandad, Grampy John, Uncle and friend. Steadfast companion to Elizabeth.
A well respected member of
the community, John will be
sadly missed.
Service at the Minster Church on Monday 12th October at 1:15pm. Streamed via Youtube. If you so wish, donations to Christian Aid; The Alzheimer's Society and or
the Minster Church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 6, 2020