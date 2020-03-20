Home

TAGGART (Ford Estate) Very peacefully after a short illness,
aged 80 years, John.
Much loved husband of Ann,
devoted dad of Julie, Anthony and Shaun, also a loving grandad,
great grandad, brother and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 27th March at 9.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 20, 2020
