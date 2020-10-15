|
|
|
Terry John Thomas Passed suddenly on Tuesday
6th October 2020.
A dear husband of Kathleen
and father to Neal, Derek and Drew. Father-in-law to Felicity and Sarah and a much loved Granda to Rebecca.
No flowers by request. Donations to Sunderland Action on Dementia.
A service will take place at
St. Matthew's Church, Newbottle on Thursday 22nd October at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Houghton Cemetery.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 15, 2020