WILKINSON Silksworth Suddenly at Sunderland Royal Hospital on 9th November,
aged 85 years, John (Jack).
Loving husband of the late Marjorie. The dearly loved dad of Stuart, Lesley, Jeff, Deb and Andrew. Beloved brother of Alf and Sylvia, also a cherished grandad and great grandad. Family and friends please meet for service at St Paul's Church, Ryhope on Wednesday 25th November at 12:45pm, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium. Will be very sadly missed. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 12, 2020