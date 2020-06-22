Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John William
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William

Notice Condolences

John William Notice
William John Smith
(John) Aged 68 years, on 15 June,
peacefully at home in Durham City, surrounded by his family, after a short illness, which he faced
with courage, dignity and his characteristic sense of humour.
Beloved husband of Dorothy, devoted and much loved dad of Helen and Laura and a loyal friend, John touched many lives
and will be hugely missed.
Private family cremation to be held on 26 June, with a celebration of John's life to follow later in the year.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -