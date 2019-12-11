|
|
|
Kokotailo Johnny Passed away peacefully
on 2nd December 2019 at Cedar Court Care Home, aged 75 years.
Loving son of Peggy Ferguson
(nee Kokotailo) and the late Jack Kokotailo. Dear step-son of
'Fergie' and dearest brother
of Janet Marie Walker.
Funeral service at St. John's Church Seaham Harbour on Tuesday 17th December at
1.00 p.m., followed by private committal. Family flowers only,
but donations can be left to
the Salvation Army please.
The family would like to
sincerely thank the staff at
Cedar Court Care Home for
their excellent care for Johnny.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 11, 2019