|
|
|
JONA KELLY
(Hylton Castle) Suddenly but peacefully on
28th November, surrounded by his loving family, aged 23 years, Jona.
Devoted son to Iain and the late Lynn, a much loved brother to Iain and Chris, devoted Dad to Elijah,
a loving nephew, cousin and friend.
Will friends please meet for service on Monday 16th December at 3pm
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Indendent Family Funeral Directors, Tel. 5487606
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 6, 2019