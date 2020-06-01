|
Adamson Jonathan Pattison (Sunderland)
Sadly on 26 May 2020,
aged 87 years, Jonathan (John/Jossie).
Beloved husband of the late
Mary Evelyn and dearly loved father of David, June and Adrian.
Loving father in law of John and Nicola, and loving grandfather of
Matthew and Rachel, Steven and Beth, Emma, Niamh and Lola. Cherished great grandfather of Megan, Jason, Thomas, Bella
and Luke. Also a loving partner
of the late Marie.
Private family funeral to be held
on 8 June 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired c/o Adrian Adamson, 41 Warwick Drive, The Ridings, Beverley HU17 9TB,
for the care home who looked after Dad in his final years.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 1, 2020