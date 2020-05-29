|
|
|
Ridley Jonathan Hunter Jonathan departed this world
on 19th May 2020 aged 53 years.
A dearly loved son of Angela
and the late Geoffrey, brother of Aislinn, uncle and nephew.
A valued friend of many
and respected former
district charge nurse.
Funeral service to be held at
11am on June 4th at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Any donations to Sunderland
Volunteer Life Brigade.
Rest easy, Jonny.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2020