Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Ridley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Ridley

Notice Condolences

Jonathan Ridley Notice
Ridley Jonathan Hunter Jonathan departed this world
on 19th May 2020 aged 53 years.
A dearly loved son of Angela
and the late Geoffrey, brother of Aislinn, uncle and nephew.
A valued friend of many
and respected former
district charge nurse.
Funeral service to be held at
11am on June 4th at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Any donations to Sunderland
Volunteer Life Brigade.
Rest easy, Jonny.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -