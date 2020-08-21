|
|
|
Robinson East Boldon Peacefully in hospital on
August 17th aged 90 years,
Jose (nee Smith), dearly loved
wife of the late John,
much loved mam of John and Helen,
loved mother in law of Lynn, also a treasured gran and great gran.
Private funeral service due to
current situation at Sunderland
Crematorium on Friday August 28th
at 1.30pm.
No flowers by request,
donations if so desired to the RNLI,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 21, 2020