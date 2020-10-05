Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Bell

Notice Condolences

Joseph Bell Notice
Bell Joseph
Hetton Le Hole At the Pavillion Care Home on
27th September, aged 80.
Loved father of Alan and the late Michael. Granddad to Gavin, Thomas, Kieran, Eamon and Callum, great granddad to Lilly May and Reggie. Brother to the late; Charlie, Jack, Anne, Tom and Sheila.
Special thanks to all at
The Pavillion Care Home for their care, compassion and dedication. Funeral service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 8th October at 9.30am.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -