Bell Joseph
Hetton Le Hole At the Pavillion Care Home on
27th September, aged 80.
Loved father of Alan and the late Michael. Granddad to Gavin, Thomas, Kieran, Eamon and Callum, great granddad to Lilly May and Reggie. Brother to the late; Charlie, Jack, Anne, Tom and Sheila.
Special thanks to all at
The Pavillion Care Home for their care, compassion and dedication. Funeral service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 8th October at 9.30am.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 5, 2020