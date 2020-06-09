Home

Oliver Joseph
(Randle) Peacefully on 4th June,
aged 94 years.
A Normandy veteran and
beloved husband of the late Ethel,
Randle was also a devoted father
to Anthony and Christopher,
dear father-in-law to Catherine
and Pamela, dearest brother of Barrie and the late Marcia
and a much loved uncle.
A private family funeral service will take place on Tuesday 16th June, cortege leaving residence at
12 noon, should friends wish
to pay their last respects.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 9, 2020
